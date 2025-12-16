England's Sarina Wiegman named FIFA The Best coach of the year

Open Extended Reactions

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's coach of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2025 success.

The 56-year-old saw off competition from Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor, Arsenal coach Renee Slegers, Seb Hines of Orlando Pride and OL Lyonnes' Jonatan Giraldez to take the prize at a ceremony in Doha.

Wiegman took the honour for a record-extending fifth time after England retained their European Championship crown with a dramatic final victory over Spain.

Wiegman, who was not in attendance to pick up the award in person, said in a pre-recorded video: "Thank you so much, it is an absolute honour to receive this award again. I would like to thank FIFA and everyone who voted.

"I would like to congratulate Seb, Jonatan, Renee and Sonia for your achievements too and thank you to the FA for their continued support for me and the team.

"This award is for players and staff. We have shown so much conviction, belief and togetherness which led us to our second Euros win.

"Moving into 2026, let's keep pushing the women's game forward together and create an environment for every player to reach their full potential."