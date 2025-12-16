Best FIFA Men's Player: Dembélé beats Yamal, Mbappé to award

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé was crowned the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2025 on Tuesday after helping the French giants win the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

The France international edged out Barcelona and Spain starlet Lamine Yamal, just as he did in winning the Ballon d'Or in September. The other finalist for the award was Dembélé's France teammate, Kylian Mbappé, who enjoyed an impressive start to his career at Real Madrid.

Dembélé also scored twice to help PSG reach the final of the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup.

Dembélé, 28, scored 35 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season for PSG, who also won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France to complete a treble of major trophies.

It was a double celebration for PSG at Tuesday's ceremony in Doha, Qatar, with PSG head coach Luis Enrique winning the award for best men's coach.

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí on won her third straight award as the best women's player, with England's Sarina Wiegman claiming the prize for best women's coach.