AC Milan target Thiago Silva return in January transfer window - sources

AC Milan want Thiago Silva to return to the club in the winter transfer window, sources told ESPN Brasil on Friday.

Silva, 41, became a free agent this week after terminating his contract with Fluminense by mutual consent despite having six months left on his deal.

The veteran defender returned to the Rio de Janeiro club in May last year after leaving Chelsea and was a regular starter at Fluminense.

Silva has no plans to retire and recently said he has not given up hope of playing for Brazil at next year's World Cup despite not playing for the national team since 2022.

Thiago Silva is looking to return to Europe this January. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The former Brazil captain is expected to make a decision soon regarding his future.

He is keen to return to Europe to be closer to his family and a move back to England would be his preferred choice considering his family are based in London.

His two sons play for Chelsea's youth teams, with his eldest, Isago, 17, recently signing his first professional contract with the Blues.

Silva is also considering a return to AC Milan, where he is highly regarded.

The former Brazil captain won one league title in three seasons with the Rossoneri before signing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

AC Milan are looking to strengthen their defensive line in the winter transfer window.

Another former club, FC Porto, have also inquired about Silva, sources said.

The Portuguese outfit signed Silva in 2004 but he only played for their reserve team.