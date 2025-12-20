Open Extended Reactions

Football Australia has banned former Western United player Riku Danzaki for seven years and ex-Macarthur FC pair Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus for at least four years over spot-fixing offences.

In August Japanese footballer Danzaki was convicted and fined, along with amateur player Yuta Hirayama, for committing yellow card betting fraud

Hirayama would place bets on Danzaki deliberately receiving yellow cards.

Danzaki and Hirayama have been banned for seven years, backdated to June 1, when they were both issued no-fault interim suspensions by FA.

The 25-year-old winger therefore cannot play in Australia until June 1, 2032, when he would be 32, ending his career in the country.

Riku Danzaki is one of the three former A-league players who have been served with a lengthy ban from Football Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

In September, Baccus and Lewis were handed two-year conditional release orders, similar to a good behaviour bond, and avoided convictions after pleading guilty to engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event.

The pair admitted being paid $10,000 each by former club captain Ulises Davila to deliberately earn yellow cards at a match in December 2023.

They were also required to repay the money they received for getting the yellow cards as a fine.

Davila in October pleaded guilty to facilitating and engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event and is awaiting sentencing.

Lewis and Baccus were given five-year bans backdated to 17 May 2024, when they were both issued no-fault interim suspensions by FA.

Those bans will be cut by a year by completing community service.

FA confirmed the pair "were each offered the option and have elected to complete 200 hours of unpaid football-related community service to support FA's integrity and education programs".

That means their respective suspensions should finish in May 2028, when former New Zealand international Lewis will be 31 and Baccus will be 36.

It all but ends Baccus's career while Lewis will be at the tail end of his professional football days.

"The community service element of the sanction is designed to provide the players an avenue of rehabilitation and constructive engagement with the football community during their bans," FA said in a statement.

All four players have accepted their respective punishments and won't appeal.