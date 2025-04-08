Masters 2025: When does Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 1?

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy has won plenty of titles in his career, including three different major championships, but a green jacket from Augusta National continues to elude him. This week, at the 89th edition of the Masters, he will be looking to change that.

The 35-year-old enters the tournament in the best form of his career, with two PGA Tour victories already under his belt. McIlroy, known for his golfing scars just as well as his triumphs.

Here's everything you need to know, from his tee time, recent form and course history.

When does Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 1?

McIlroy will play alongside Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and American Akshay Bhatia. They are scheduled to tee of at 1.12 p.m. ET (6.12 p.m. BST).

Rory McIlroy is looking to win the one major title that has eluded him in his career. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

How has McIlroy fared this season?

McIlroy has never been this good before a Masters. He has already won two events -- the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and a play-off success over JJ Spaun at The Players Championship last month.

Here's where he has finished at each event this season:

Dubai Desert Classic: T4 (-12)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: (-21)

Genisis Open: T17 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 (-3)

The Players Championship: Champion (-13, via playoff)

Houston Open: T5 (-15)

What is McIlroy's record at the Masters?

It has been a rollercoaster to say the least. McIlroy has seen some of his best and worst moments come in Augusta, Georgia.

Who can forget 2011, when at just 21 years old, he held a four-shot lead heading into the final round only to suffer a heartbreaking back-nine collapse. He later said that day was the "most important" of his career, having gone onto win his first major at the US Open later that summer.

He has had some monster rounds, like in 2015 when he was 2-under through 36 holes before heating up over the weekend with a 68 and 66 to finish fourth. His highest finish came in 2022, when a final-round 8-under 64 catapulted him up to a solo second place.

Here's how he has finished in all of his 16 starts:

2009 - T20

2010 - CUT

2011 - T15

2012 - T40

2013 - T25

2014 - T8

2015 - 4

2016 - T10

2017 - T7

2018 - T5

2019 - T21

2020 - T5

2021 - CUT

2022 - 2

2023 - CUT

2024 - T22

