As the Judge-less Yankees struggle, is there trade deadline help to come?

When Aaron Boone was asked about his team's scant run production last weekend in Boston, he seemed prepared for it -- after all, he's been watching what everybody else has been watching. With Aaron Judge out indefinitely with a foot injury suffered by slamming against a bullpen gate in Los Angeles on June 3, the New York Yankees' lineup has gone silent.

In the past 18 days, the Yankees rank 22nd among 30 teams in home runs, last in runs scored, last in batting average (.198), last in on-base percentage (.258) and 27th in slugging percentage. But Boone lifted his lineup card and referred to the names it contained. Giancarlo Stanton. DJ LeMahieu. Anthony Rizzo. Josh Donaldson. These are players fully capable of doing damage, Boone said, rejecting what he referred to as the Judge "storyline," that the team can only succeed with its biggest star.

To buy into this, he added, would be "an excuse."

"We've got plenty of guys capable of putting up big runs," Boone said on Sunday. "I know it's going to be the story every day until we start banging away. But we've got more than capable people to get it done. We just got to get a little more consistent right now."

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has walked the same party line. On Monday, Cashman denied seeking outside reinforcements to replace Judge.

"Ultimately, we've just got to wait for him to get back," he said. "In the meantime, we've definitely got a lot of guys that are more than capable of doing great things for us. We just need that. We're missing it right now, but it'll come around."

But at some point, Cashman must decide whether he believes the lineup needs help -- and he can lean on 26 years of experience as Yankees GM to make an informed decision. If he does, he might look back to one of the best and most proactive moves of his career, in June 2000, when the Yankees -- who had won the World Series in three of the four previous seasons -- looked old, with a sterile offense.

The team needed a jump start, and Cashman traded prospects Jake Westbrook and Zach Day, along with outfielder Ricky Ledee, to Cleveland for veteran outfielder David Justice, who probably did even more than Cashman might've hoped: Justice hit .305 with a .977 OPS for the Yankees that season, and then he delivered big moments in the postseason -- including an MVP performance in the American League Championship Series -- as the Yankees won their third straight title. (The last time, by the way, that any MLB team has won consecutive championships)

Without a clear idea of when Judge will return to action, the Yankees could use a similar injection for their lineup. But Justice was an easy fit: He was an experienced player who was performing well, with a .943 OPS and 21 homers in 68 games before being traded. The trade market this season doesn't appear to have anyone comparable. The help that Cashman landed in 2000 -- he would go on to make more than a half-dozen deals that summer -- might simply not be available.

Instead, executives say that the list of players who might be available for the right offer is thin in volume and quality. One rival executive noted that the sad state of the two Central divisions is contributing to what appears to be a shallow pool of available talent.

"If you're a team in one of those divisions, other than the Royals, why would you think about selling right now?" he asked. "You're probably going to let it play out, at least until the All-Star break. If you fall back more between now and then, then OK, that's a different story. But look at the White Sox."

Yes. The Chicago White Sox started this season horrifically, and they still haven't really been playing well. And yet after their win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, they were just 4½ games out of first place -- closer than the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays or Boston Red Sox are to the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays. "What that does is really reduce the number of sellers," the evaluator said. "For now, at least." And the Yankees might need help now. With that in mind, some names that might be interesting to New York: