        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Ten things we learned from the 2023 MLB playoffs

          • Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB InsiderNov 6, 2023, 12:00 PM
            Close
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for four MLB teams.
            Follow on X