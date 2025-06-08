All-time UFC women's bantamweight champions

Open Extended Reactions

The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.

All-time UFC champions by division:

Heavyweight | Light heavyweight

Middleweight | Welterweight

Lightweight | Featherweight

Bantamweight | Flyweight

Women's featherweight

Women's bantamweight

Women's flyweight

Women's strawweight

Current champion

Kayla Harrison

• Won title: June 7, 2025

• Outcome: SUB2 over Julianna Peña (UFC 316)

• Defenses: 0

Past champions

Julianna Peña

• Won title: Oct. 5, 2024

• Outcome: SD over Raquel Pennington (UFC 307)

• Defenses: 0

Raquel Pennington

• Won title: Jan. 20, 2024

• Outcome: UD over Mayra Bueno Silva (UFC 297)

• Defenses: 0

Amanda Nunes

• Won title: July 30, 2022

• Outcome: UD over Julianna Peña (UFC 277)

• Defenses: 0

Julianna Peña

• Won title: Dec. 11, 2021

• Outcome: SUB2 over Amanda Nunes (UFC 269)

• Defenses: 0

Amanda Nunes

• Won title: July 9, 2016

• Outcome: SUB1 over Miesha Tate (UFC 200)

• Defenses: 5

Miesha Tate

• Won title: March 5, 2016

• Outcome: SUB5 over Holly Holm (UFC 196)

• Defenses: 0

Holly Holm

• Won title: Nov. 15, 2015

• Outcome: KO2 over Ronda Rousey (UFC 193)

• Defenses: 0

Ronda Rousey

• Won title: Dec. 6, 2012*

• Defenses: 6

* -- As Strikeforce champion, Rousey was promoted to undisputed UFC champion at a pre-event press conference