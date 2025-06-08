All-time UFC women's bantamweight champions

The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.
Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.
All-time UFC champions by division:
Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
Middleweight | Welterweight
Lightweight | Featherweight
Bantamweight | Flyweight
Women's featherweight
Women's bantamweight
Women's flyweight
Women's strawweight
Current champion
Kayla Harrison
• Won title: June 7, 2025
• Outcome: SUB2 over Julianna Peña (UFC 316)
• Defenses: 0
Past champions
Julianna Peña
• Won title: Oct. 5, 2024
• Outcome: SD over Raquel Pennington (UFC 307)
• Defenses: 0
Raquel Pennington
• Won title: Jan. 20, 2024
• Outcome: UD over Mayra Bueno Silva (UFC 297)
• Defenses: 0
Amanda Nunes
• Won title: July 30, 2022
• Outcome: UD over Julianna Peña (UFC 277)
• Defenses: 0
Julianna Peña
• Won title: Dec. 11, 2021
• Outcome: SUB2 over Amanda Nunes (UFC 269)
• Defenses: 0
Amanda Nunes
• Won title: July 9, 2016
• Outcome: SUB1 over Miesha Tate (UFC 200)
• Defenses: 5
Miesha Tate
• Won title: March 5, 2016
• Outcome: SUB5 over Holly Holm (UFC 196)
• Defenses: 0
Holly Holm
• Won title: Nov. 15, 2015
• Outcome: KO2 over Ronda Rousey (UFC 193)
• Defenses: 0
Ronda Rousey
• Won title: Dec. 6, 2012*
• Defenses: 6
* -- As Strikeforce champion, Rousey was promoted to undisputed UFC champion at a pre-event press conference