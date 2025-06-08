        <
          All-time UFC women's bantamweight champions

          Julianna Peña sits atop the women's bantamweight rankings after her title win at UFC 307. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN.com
          Jun 8, 2025, 06:40 AM

          The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

          Current champion

          Kayla Harrison
          Won title: June 7, 2025
          Outcome: SUB2 over Julianna Peña (UFC 316)
          Defenses: 0

          Past champions

          Julianna Peña
          Won title: Oct. 5, 2024
          Outcome: SD over Raquel Pennington (UFC 307)
          Defenses: 0

          Raquel Pennington
          Won title: Jan. 20, 2024
          Outcome: UD over Mayra Bueno Silva (UFC 297)
          Defenses: 0

          Amanda Nunes
          Won title: July 30, 2022
          Outcome: UD over Julianna Peña (UFC 277)
          Defenses: 0

          Julianna Peña
          Won title: Dec. 11, 2021
          Outcome: SUB2 over Amanda Nunes (UFC 269)
          Defenses: 0

          Amanda Nunes
          Won title: July 9, 2016
          Outcome: SUB1 over Miesha Tate (UFC 200)
          Defenses: 5

          Miesha Tate
          Won title: March 5, 2016
          Outcome: SUB5 over Holly Holm (UFC 196)
          Defenses: 0

          Holly Holm
          Won title: Nov. 15, 2015
          Outcome: KO2 over Ronda Rousey (UFC 193)
          Defenses: 0

          Ronda Rousey
          Won title: Dec. 6, 2012*
          Defenses: 6

          * -- As Strikeforce champion, Rousey was promoted to undisputed UFC champion at a pre-event press conference