The PFL has a different look in 2025 than in any of the fight promotion's previous six years. Rather than a season format in which fighters compile points to earn a spot in the playoffs, this year there is a tournament format featuring eight weight classes with eight fighters in each bracket.

All of the fight cards are on ESPN/ESPN2 along with ESPN+.

In addition to the six divisions from last year -- heavyweight, light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight and women's flyweight -- the PFL has added middleweight and bantamweight.

The tournament kicked off April 3 with the first of four cards of first-round bouts. After three cards of semifinal fights come three cards of finals, the last of them on Aug. 21.

First round

April 3 in Orlando, Florida

Welterweight: Jason Jackson def. Andrey Koreshkov by TechSub2

Featherweight: Jesus Pinedo def. Adam Borics by TKO1

Welterweight: Logan Storley def. Joseph Luciano by UD

Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Jeremy Kennedy by SD

Welterweight: Thad Jean def. Mukhamed Berkhamov by KO1

Featherweight Gabriel Braga def. Frederik Dupras by Sub1

Welterweight: Masayuki Kikuiri def. Giannis Bachar by TKO2

Featherweight: Tae Kyun Kim def. Nathan Kelly by TechSub1

April 11 in Orlando, Florida

ESPN2/ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET

Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez

Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse

Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez

Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell

ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne

Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley

Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop

Women's flyweight: Diana Avsaragova vs. Elora Dana

Bantamweight (alternates): Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

Women's flyweight (alternates): Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco

April 18 in Orlando, Florida

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Jordan Newman

Lightweight: Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus

Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese

Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson

ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta

Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman

Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis

Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov

Lightweight (alternates): Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley

May 1 in Orlando, Florida

ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy

Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore

Light heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell

ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson

Heavyweight: Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov

Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably

Light heavyweight (alternates): Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier

Semifinals

June 12 in Nashville, Tennessee

Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Jackson vs. Jean

Welterweight: Storley vs. Kikuiri

Featherweight: Borics vs. Braga

Featherweight: Khaybulaev vs. Kim

The specific fight cards for the other semifinals have not been announced. But here are the dates, sites and viewing information for the other two semifinal cards, along with the other semifinal matchups.

FIGHT CARDS:

June 20 in Wichita, Kansas

Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

June 27 in Chicago

Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET

MATCHUPS:

Women's flyweight: Santos-Velasquez winner vs. Watanabe-Bishop winner

Women's flyweight: Carmouche-Joanne winner vs. Dana-Avsaragova winner

Bantamweight: Higo-Rettinghouse winner vs. Mattos-Hadley winner

Bantamweight: Nuzzi-Gutierrez winner vs. Kasumov-Wetzell winner

Middleweight: Kasanganay-Newman winner vs. Silveira-Shipman winner

Middleweight: Sy-Rosta winner vs. Jeffrey-Ramazanov winner

Lightweight: Shabliy-Primus winer vs. Collard-Davis winner

Lightweight: Rabadanov-Diakase winner vs. Burnell-Wilson winner

Light heavyweight: Davis-Wilkinson winner vs. Cauley-Nunes winner

Light heavyweight: Carlos-Moore winner vs. Albrektsson-Powell winner

Heavyweight: Moldovsky-Bilostenny winner vs. Romanov-Johnson winner

Heavyweight: Nascimento-Bably winner vs. Vassell-Popov winner

Finals

Aug. 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Welterweight and featherweight finals

Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Aug. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bantamweight and women's flyweight finals

Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Aug. 21 in Hollywood, Florida

Lightweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight finals

Main card: ESPN or ESPN2/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET