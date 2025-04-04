The PFL has a different look in 2025 than in any of the fight promotion's previous six years. Rather than a season format in which fighters compile points to earn a spot in the playoffs, this year there is a tournament format featuring eight weight classes with eight fighters in each bracket.
All of the fight cards are on ESPN/ESPN2 along with ESPN+.
In addition to the six divisions from last year -- heavyweight, light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight and women's flyweight -- the PFL has added middleweight and bantamweight.
To learn about other changes to the PFL format, go here.
The tournament kicked off April 3 with the first of four cards of first-round bouts. After three cards of semifinal fights come three cards of finals, the last of them on Aug. 21.
First round
April 3 in Orlando, Florida
Welterweight: Jason Jackson def. Andrey Koreshkov by TechSub2
Featherweight: Jesus Pinedo def. Adam Borics by TKO1
Welterweight: Logan Storley def. Joseph Luciano by UD
Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Jeremy Kennedy by SD
Welterweight: Thad Jean def. Mukhamed Berkhamov by KO1
Featherweight Gabriel Braga def. Frederik Dupras by Sub1
Welterweight: Masayuki Kikuiri def. Giannis Bachar by TKO2
Featherweight: Tae Kyun Kim def. Nathan Kelly by TechSub1
April 11 in Orlando, Florida
ESPN2/ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET
Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez
Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse
Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell
ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop
Women's flyweight: Diana Avsaragova vs. Elora Dana
Bantamweight (alternates): Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
Women's flyweight (alternates): Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco
April 18 in Orlando, Florida
ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Jordan Newman
Lightweight: Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus
Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson
ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta
Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
Lightweight (alternates): Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley
May 1 in Orlando, Florida
ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson
Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore
Light heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell
ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson
Heavyweight: Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov
Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes
Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably
Light heavyweight (alternates): Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier
Semifinals
June 12 in Nashville, Tennessee
Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET
Prelims: ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Jackson vs. Jean
Welterweight: Storley vs. Kikuiri
Featherweight: Borics vs. Braga
Featherweight: Khaybulaev vs. Kim
The specific fight cards for the other semifinals have not been announced. But here are the dates, sites and viewing information for the other two semifinal cards, along with the other semifinal matchups.
FIGHT CARDS:
June 20 in Wichita, Kansas
Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
June 27 in Chicago
Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET
Prelims: ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET
MATCHUPS:
Women's flyweight: Santos-Velasquez winner vs. Watanabe-Bishop winner
Women's flyweight: Carmouche-Joanne winner vs. Dana-Avsaragova winner
Bantamweight: Higo-Rettinghouse winner vs. Mattos-Hadley winner
Bantamweight: Nuzzi-Gutierrez winner vs. Kasumov-Wetzell winner
Middleweight: Kasanganay-Newman winner vs. Silveira-Shipman winner
Middleweight: Sy-Rosta winner vs. Jeffrey-Ramazanov winner
Lightweight: Shabliy-Primus winer vs. Collard-Davis winner
Lightweight: Rabadanov-Diakase winner vs. Burnell-Wilson winner
Light heavyweight: Davis-Wilkinson winner vs. Cauley-Nunes winner
Light heavyweight: Carlos-Moore winner vs. Albrektsson-Powell winner
Heavyweight: Moldovsky-Bilostenny winner vs. Romanov-Johnson winner
Heavyweight: Nascimento-Bably winner vs. Vassell-Popov winner
Finals
Aug. 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Welterweight and featherweight finals
Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
Aug. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina
Bantamweight and women's flyweight finals
Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
Aug. 21 in Hollywood, Florida
Lightweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight finals
Main card: ESPN or ESPN2/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET