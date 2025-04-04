        <
        >

          PFL 2025: Schedule, brackets, watch the fights on ESPN

          For 2025, the PFL has eight-fighter brackets in eight weight divisions. Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Apr 4, 2025, 04:38 AM

          The PFL has a different look in 2025 than in any of the fight promotion's previous six years. Rather than a season format in which fighters compile points to earn a spot in the playoffs, this year there is a tournament format featuring eight weight classes with eight fighters in each bracket.

          All of the fight cards are on ESPN/ESPN2 along with ESPN+.

          In addition to the six divisions from last year -- heavyweight, light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight and women's flyweight -- the PFL has added middleweight and bantamweight.

          To learn about other changes to the PFL format, go here.

          The tournament kicked off April 3 with the first of four cards of first-round bouts. After three cards of semifinal fights come three cards of finals, the last of them on Aug. 21.

          First round

          April 3 in Orlando, Florida
          Welterweight: Jason Jackson def. Andrey Koreshkov by TechSub2
          Featherweight: Jesus Pinedo def. Adam Borics by TKO1
          Welterweight: Logan Storley def. Joseph Luciano by UD
          Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Jeremy Kennedy by SD
          Welterweight: Thad Jean def. Mukhamed Berkhamov by KO1
          Featherweight Gabriel Braga def. Frederik Dupras by Sub1
          Welterweight: Masayuki Kikuiri def. Giannis Bachar by TKO2
          Featherweight: Tae Kyun Kim def. Nathan Kelly by TechSub1

          April 11 in Orlando, Florida
          ESPN2/ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET
          Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez
          Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse
          Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
          Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell
          ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
          Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
          Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
          Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop
          Women's flyweight: Diana Avsaragova vs. Elora Dana
          Bantamweight (alternates): Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
          Women's flyweight (alternates): Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco

          April 18 in Orlando, Florida
          ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Jordan Newman
          Lightweight: Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus
          Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
          Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson
          ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET
          Middleweight: Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta
          Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
          Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
          Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
          Lightweight (alternates): Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley

          May 1 in Orlando, Florida
          ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET
          Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson
          Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
          Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore
          Light heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell
          ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson
          Heavyweight: Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov
          Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes
          Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably
          Light heavyweight (alternates): Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier

          Semifinals

          June 12 in Nashville, Tennessee
          Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET
          Prelims: ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
          Welterweight: Jackson vs. Jean
          Welterweight: Storley vs. Kikuiri
          Featherweight: Borics vs. Braga
          Featherweight: Khaybulaev vs. Kim

          The specific fight cards for the other semifinals have not been announced. But here are the dates, sites and viewing information for the other two semifinal cards, along with the other semifinal matchups.

          FIGHT CARDS:

          June 20 in Wichita, Kansas
          Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
          Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

          June 27 in Chicago
          Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET
          Prelims: ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET

          MATCHUPS:

          Women's flyweight: Santos-Velasquez winner vs. Watanabe-Bishop winner
          Women's flyweight: Carmouche-Joanne winner vs. Dana-Avsaragova winner

          Bantamweight: Higo-Rettinghouse winner vs. Mattos-Hadley winner
          Bantamweight: Nuzzi-Gutierrez winner vs. Kasumov-Wetzell winner

          Middleweight: Kasanganay-Newman winner vs. Silveira-Shipman winner
          Middleweight: Sy-Rosta winner vs. Jeffrey-Ramazanov winner

          Lightweight: Shabliy-Primus winer vs. Collard-Davis winner
          Lightweight: Rabadanov-Diakase winner vs. Burnell-Wilson winner

          Light heavyweight: Davis-Wilkinson winner vs. Cauley-Nunes winner
          Light heavyweight: Carlos-Moore winner vs. Albrektsson-Powell winner

          Heavyweight: Moldovsky-Bilostenny winner vs. Romanov-Johnson winner
          Heavyweight: Nascimento-Bably winner vs. Vassell-Popov winner

          Finals

          Aug. 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey
          Welterweight and featherweight finals
          Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
          Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

          Aug. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina
          Bantamweight and women's flyweight finals
          Main card: ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
          Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

          Aug. 21 in Hollywood, Florida
          Lightweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight finals
          Main card: ESPN or ESPN2/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
          Prelims: ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET