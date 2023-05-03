NBA draft: How Victor Wembanyama would fit on the Houston Rockets

The post-James Harden era has been unkind to the Houston Rockets, producing a difficult three-season stretch that will once again culminate in top-three draft odds and a consequential lottery night. And if Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's public "Pray for Victor" rallying cry from February is any indicator of where the organization's best hopes currently lie, well, you get the picture.

Houston has spent the past few years reshaping its roster, having drafted Jalen Green (2021), Alperen Sengun (2021), Tari Eason (2022) and Jabari Smith Jr. (2022), along with trading for Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets have also developed Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate, and annually field one of the NBA's youngest rosters. Still, it has not led to wins, and the actual fit of the team they've assembled has been questionable at times.

With the Rockets hiring Ime Udoka to replace Stephen Silas as coach, this is shaping up as a key transitional summer for the franchise. Keep in mind that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December that Harden views Houston as a potential destination if he decides to opt out of his deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. And with a legitimate chance at adding Victor Wembanyama to their core, this could become one of the league's most interesting rebuilds with the right offseason breaks.

The Rockets have a 14% chance to win the lottery, tied with the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs, and can draft no lower than sixth in any scenario after winning a tiebreaker with San Antonio.

Jeremy Woo breaks down how winning the draft lottery and the chance to draft Wembanyama would impact the Rockets.

How does Wembanyama fit with the Rockets?