Open Extended Reactions

Which NBA stars are the best young players in the league?

Of course, Victor Wembanyama made the cut, and it won't be too long until the San Antonio Spurs' rookie sensation becomes a staple atop this list. Where does Zion Williamson, who has played just 120 games during his four-plus-year career with the New Orleans Pelicans, land this season? Did Luka Doncic, fresh off his fourth consecutive All-NBA first-team appearance, top our list once again?

ESPN NBA Insiders Tim Bontemps, Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and André Snellings are ranking their top 25 under 25 based on future potential, including where stars such as Wembanyama, Williamson, Doncic, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball check in right now -- and what could be next.

2024 NBA draft rankings: Top 25 prospects

Age: 21 years, 105 days

2023-24 stats: 18.4 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 6.0 APG

Sengun is a new-age big man in the mold of Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis, capable of generating a triple-double on a nightly basis. Sengun has struggled from the line this season but shot over 71% in both of his first two seasons, so he has the potential to bounce back. Sengun is not a big defensive presence in the paint, but the Rockets can run their entire offense through him in either the low or high post, which opens things up for their perimeter players to get high-percentage looks. This makes Sengun a potent playmaker in today's NBA, where scoring is king. -- Snellings

Age: 23 years, 80 days

2023-24 stats: 13.0 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 2.2 APG

Murray's 27.7 minutes per game in the 2023 playoffs were more than double any other rookie, as he adapted quickly to the crucible of a matchup against the then-defending champion Warriors. Murray has proven capable of defending either forward spot and stretching the floor with 41% 3-point shooting. Despite a slow start to 2023-24, Murray has the ability to eventually add more shot creation after averaging 23.5 points per game in his final season at Iowa. -- Pelton