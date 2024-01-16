NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Can anyone keep up with Chet and Wemby?

Open Extended Reactions

We're at the midpoint of the NBA season, which is typically when we hear about players starting to hit the fabled "rookie wall." However, the stars at the top of this year's rookie class show no signs of slowing down. Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, recently recorded his first career triple-double, needing just 21 minutes of game action to do so. Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, is shooting 71.4% over his past three games, all Thunder wins. And they're not the only rookies making noise in January.

All season, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton will be checking in on first-year players -- including Holmgren, who is eligible for Rookie of the Year after missing his first season in the NBA due to injury -- and ranking their top 10.

Let's break down what we've seen from the rookies.