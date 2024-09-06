Open Extended Reactions

How will the West be won? For a select group of NBA teams with title aspirations, it may require one more roster move before or during the 2024-25 season.

The Dallas Mavericks have hopes of another NBA Finals appearance, but they face stiff competition in the Western Conference. That includes the Denver Nuggets, who are one year removed from their first championship and eyeing a return to the top, if they can solve one major issue.

After a breakout season, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves could be looking at a surprise lottery pick to shore up their second unit. Meanwhile, two teams looking to improve after early postseason exits -- the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings -- made major summer moves but still may be missing one player.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are also eyeing an improved playoff run after last season's first-round defeat. Can the team find a way to add a versatile wing to aid the pursuit of the franchise's 18th title?

After breaking down a key weakness for five of the Eastern Conference's top teams, here's what the five West teams must figure out with NBA training camp less than three weeks away.

Roster hole to fill: 3-point shooting