NBA playoffs 2023: First round news, scores and highlights

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is almost complete, with one series left to wrap up.
This year's playoffs saw a number of surprises in the first round, none bigger than the 8-seed Miami Heat -- who emerged from the NBA's play-in tournament -- knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who led the NBA with 58 wins in the regular season. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers became the second play-in team to advance when they defeated the 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies with a resounding 40-point victory in Game 6.
The Golden State Warriors entered the playoffs as the defending champions, but are facing a Game 7 on the road against the Sacramento Kings.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Miami Heat (8) defeat Milwaukee Bucks (1), 4-1
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114
Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)
Jimmy Butler's 42-point game helps the Heat to a thrilling 128-126 OT win over the Bucks to send them to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Boston Celtics (2) defeat Atlanta Hawks (7), 4-2
Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 102
Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121
Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117
Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120
Jayson Tatum flies through the lane and hammers down a powerful putback dunk to cap off a 11-0 run for the Celtics.
Philadelphia 76ers (3) defeat Brooklyn Nets (6), 4-0
Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88
The 76ers grab a win in Game 4 to take home a series sweep over the Nets.
New York Knicks (5) defeat Cleveland Cavaliers (4), 4-1
Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93
Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95
Jalen Brunson scores 23 points and RJ Barrett chips in 21 as the Knicks beat the Cavs to win their first playoff series since 2013.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Denver Nuggets (1) defeat Minnesota Timberwolves (8), 4-1
Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray cook the Timberwolves for 63 points as the Nuggets defeat the Timberwolves in five to head to the second round of the playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers (7) defeat Memphis Grizzlies (2), 4-2
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 109
Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85
D'Angelo Russell torches Memphis with 31 as the Lakers put on a show to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
Golden State Warriors (6) tied with Sacramento Kings (3), 3-3
Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125
Game 5: Warriors 124, Kings 116
Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99
Game 7: Sunday at Sacramento (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combine for 54 as the Kings win over the Warriors 118-99 to force a Game 7.
Phoenix Suns (4) defeat LA Clippers (5), 4-1
Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130