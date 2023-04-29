NBA playoffs 2023: First round news, scores and highlights

Anthony Davis reflects on the Lakers' closeout win against the Grizzlies, but says they have higher aspirations this season. (1:51)

AD: Lakers happy to win the series, but we're not satisfied (1:51)

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is almost complete, with one series left to wrap up.

This year's playoffs saw a number of surprises in the first round, none bigger than the 8-seed Miami Heat -- who emerged from the NBA's play-in tournament -- knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who led the NBA with 58 wins in the regular season. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers became the second play-in team to advance when they defeated the 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies with a resounding 40-point victory in Game 6.

The Golden State Warriors entered the playoffs as the defending champions, but are facing a Game 7 on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

play 2:19 Jimmy Butler's heroic 42-point performance sends Heat to Eastern Conference semis Jimmy Butler's 42-point game helps the Heat to a thrilling 128-126 OT win over the Bucks to send them to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 102

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120

play 0:20 Jayson Tatum's emphatic putback caps off 11-0 run Jayson Tatum flies through the lane and hammers down a powerful putback dunk to cap off a 11-0 run for the Celtics.

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

play 1:43 Embiid-less 76ers complete series sweep of Nets The 76ers grab a win in Game 4 to take home a series sweep over the Nets.

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

play 1:45 Brunson, Barrett propel Knicks to series-clinching win vs. Cavs Jalen Brunson scores 23 points and RJ Barrett chips in 21 as the Knicks beat the Cavs to win their first playoff series since 2013.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

play 1:48 Jokic and Murray combine for 63 to send Nuggets to Round 2 Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray cook the Timberwolves for 63 points as the Nuggets defeat the Timberwolves in five to head to the second round of the playoffs.

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 109

Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85

play 2:46 D-Lo erupts for a new playoff career-high as Lakers knock off Grizzlies D'Angelo Russell torches Memphis with 31 as the Lakers put on a show to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Odds: Warriors -900 (Caesars) | Kings: 53% (ESPN BPI)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 124, Kings 116

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99

Game 7: Sunday at Sacramento (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

play 3:00 Fox and Monk dominate to push the Warriors to Game 7 De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combine for 54 as the Kings win over the Warriors 118-99 to force a Game 7.

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130