        <
        >

          NBA playoffs 2023: First round news, scores and highlights

          play
          AD: Lakers happy to win the series, but we're not satisfied (1:51)

          Anthony Davis reflects on the Lakers' closeout win against the Grizzlies, but says they have higher aspirations this season. (1:51)

          7:11 PM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is almost complete, with one series left to wrap up.

          This year's playoffs saw a number of surprises in the first round, none bigger than the 8-seed Miami Heat -- who emerged from the NBA's play-in tournament -- knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who led the NBA with 58 wins in the regular season. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers became the second play-in team to advance when they defeated the 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies with a resounding 40-point victory in Game 6.

          The Golden State Warriors entered the playoffs as the defending champions, but are facing a Game 7 on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

          Relive all of our first-round coverage right here.

          MORE: Ongoing 2023 playoffs coverage

          EASTERN CONFERENCE

          Miami Heat (8) defeat Milwaukee Bucks (1), 4-1

          Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
          Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
          Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
          Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114
          Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

          play
          2:19
          Jimmy Butler's heroic 42-point performance sends Heat to Eastern Conference semis

          Jimmy Butler's 42-point game helps the Heat to a thrilling 128-126 OT win over the Bucks to send them to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

          Boston Celtics (2) defeat Atlanta Hawks (7), 4-2

          Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
          Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
          Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 102
          Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121
          Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117
          Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120

          play
          0:20
          Jayson Tatum's emphatic putback caps off 11-0 run

          Jayson Tatum flies through the lane and hammers down a powerful putback dunk to cap off a 11-0 run for the Celtics.

          Philadelphia 76ers (3) defeat Brooklyn Nets (6), 4-0

          Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
          Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
          Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
          Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

          play
          1:43
          Embiid-less 76ers complete series sweep of Nets

          The 76ers grab a win in Game 4 to take home a series sweep over the Nets.

          New York Knicks (5) defeat Cleveland Cavaliers (4), 4-1

          Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
          Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
          Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
          Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93
          Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

          play
          1:45
          Brunson, Barrett propel Knicks to series-clinching win vs. Cavs

          Jalen Brunson scores 23 points and RJ Barrett chips in 21 as the Knicks beat the Cavs to win their first playoff series since 2013.

          WESTERN CONFERENCE

          Denver Nuggets (1) defeat Minnesota Timberwolves (8), 4-1

          Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
          Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
          Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
          Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108
          Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

          play
          1:48
          Jokic and Murray combine for 63 to send Nuggets to Round 2

          Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray cook the Timberwolves for 63 points as the Nuggets defeat the Timberwolves in five to head to the second round of the playoffs.

          Los Angeles Lakers (7) defeat Memphis Grizzlies (2), 4-2

          Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
          Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
          Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
          Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
          Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 109
          Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85

          play
          2:46
          D-Lo erupts for a new playoff career-high as Lakers knock off Grizzlies

          D'Angelo Russell torches Memphis with 31 as the Lakers put on a show to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

          Golden State Warriors (6) tied with Sacramento Kings (3), 3-3

          Odds: Warriors -900 (Caesars) | Kings: 53% (ESPN BPI)

          Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
          Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
          Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
          Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125
          Game 5: Warriors 124, Kings 116
          Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99
          Game 7: Sunday at Sacramento (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

          play
          3:00
          Fox and Monk dominate to push the Warriors to Game 7

          De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combine for 54 as the Kings win over the Warriors 118-99 to force a Game 7.

          Phoenix Suns (4) defeat LA Clippers (5), 4-1

          Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
          Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
          Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
          Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
          Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130