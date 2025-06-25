Check out the best plays from Duke freshman Cooper Flagg ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. (1:50)

See why Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 prospect in the NBA draft (1:50)

As the league's next generation of stars arrived at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, they didn't just bring game -- they brought style. From custom suits to bold statement pieces, this year's draft class made it clear they were ready for the spotlight long before their names were called.

Leading the way is projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, expected to land with the Dallas Mavericks, who donned a sleek three-piece suit paired with classic black loafers.

FIRST LOOK AT COOPER FLAGG ON DRAFT NIGHT!!#NBADraft presented by State Farm, 8pm/et, ESPN & ABC pic.twitter.com/b5q0Kob9GN — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2025

But he isn't the only one to turn heads. A number of prospects used the big night to showcase their personalities through fashion, blending confidence, creativity and couture.

Here are some of the top looks from draft night in New York.

Night 1

Dylan Harper is all of us seeing Ace Bailey's suit 😮‍💨#NBADraft presented by State Farm, 8pm/et, ESPN & ABC pic.twitter.com/kNrCFZY37u — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2025

"Without family, I wouldn't be in this position."



Tonight's look is inspired by family for Ace Bailey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9JSZgqryWJ — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2025

Asa Newell brought out all his best jewelry for Draft night 😮‍💨#NBADraft presented by State Farm, tonight at 8pm/et on ESPN & ABC pic.twitter.com/wtbLEhJhnK — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 25, 2025

