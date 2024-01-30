Dejan Vasiljevic pours in 28 points and the 36ers crush the Taipans at home for their fifth win in six games (1:44)

Sam Waardenburg has signed a one-year extension with the Cairns Taipans, sources told ESPN.

The deal is an extension of the original two-year deal the Kiwi big-man signed with the Taipans back in 2022, which now makes him contracted through the 2024-25 NBL season.

Waardenburg, 24, is currently in the midst of his second season with the Taipans, averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Those counting stats are slightly down from his rookie season in Cairns, where he averaged 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds a contest.

Sam Waardenburg in action for the Taipans. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

The 6'10 big first joined the Taipans ahead of the 2022-23 NBL season, after beginning his professional career in Cairns after a five-year stint at the University of Miami.

For his impressive rookie season with the Taipans, Waardenburg won the league's inaugural Next Generation award.

Out of Aukland, Waardenburg made his New Zealand Tall Blacks debut 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Prior to that, he played multiple tournaments with the New Zealand junior national team program.

The Taipans are currently 11-14 on the 2023-24 NBL season.