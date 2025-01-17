Home sweet home for Wildcats in Perth NBL return

Kristian Doolittle pours in 27 points whilst coming off the pine for Perth as the Wildcats handle the 36ers at RAC Arena. (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

The Perth Wildcats have consolidated third position on the NBL ladder after defeating the Adelaide 36ers 110-103 at their heaving RAC Arena home.

In front of 13,570 fans in Perth - the largest crowd of the season - the Wildcats seized control with a commanding 30-17 second quarter on Friday night before seeing off a spirited second-half Sixers revival.

Kristian Doolittle scored 18 of his 27 points after half-time and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Bryce Cotton overcame a poor 6-of-23 shooting night to notch 22 points.

Kristian Doolittle puts up a shot for the Wildcats. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Cotton Wildcats' Bryce Cotton didn't have his best shooting night but still grabbed 22 points. (Brett Phibbs/AAP PHOTOS) Back home for the first time since December 6, Perth's only downer was import Dylan Windler's eye injury, caused when he was accidentally poked by Jarell Martin late in the first quarter.

"The thing I liked most about tonight is you wouldn't say we played our best or most efficient basketball," Wildcats coach John Rillie said.

"But looking after the ball, the way we rebounded, the way we had multiple contributors at different times in the game, that was really pleasing to see."

Kendric Davis took the honours in his marquee match-up with Cotton - arguably the league's two best players - amassing 31 points at 63 per cent and 10 assists.

Adelaide captain Dejan Vasiljevic hit five three-pointers in a 23-point haul and Montrezl Harrell had 19 points at 89 per cent.

Cotton had the role of minding Davis early, while at the other end Cotton was tag-teamed by Lat Mayen and Sunday Dech.

Davis had 11 points in the opening term, at the end of which the 36ers led narrowly 24-22.

Davis outscored Cotton 10-0 in the second stanza but the 36ers star point guard had virtually no support.

Perth had several contributors and defended stoutly to start the second stanza on a 9-2 tear, to take the lead, and finish it with an 8-1 burst to take control 52-41 at half-time.

Doolittle took over Davis duties in the third term and slowed the superstar's impact, but Harrell stepped up, muscling his way to a 12-point quarter, as Adelaide closed the deficit to 76-73 at the final change.

Treys from Vasiljevic and Dech reduced the gap to one point before the Wildcats showed more poise down the stretch, as Doolittle and Cotton iced it from the free-throw line.

"Super proud of our guys to come out in the second half and get control of that game," Sixers coach Mike Wells said.

"I never felt we lost our togetherness or momentum.

"The second quarter was the difference in the game."