Bryce Cotton explodes in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats rally from behind to beat the South East Melbourne Phoenix. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Perth Wildcats legend Bryce Cotton is operating in "another stratosphere" to his rivals as he closes in on a fifth NBL MVP award.

Only all-time great Andrew Gaze (seven) has more MVP nods to his name than Cotton, who is hot favourite to be crowned the league's best player again on Monday night.

Adelaide guard Kendric Davis and South East Melbourne forward Matt Hurt are also in the frame, named by the league as finalists for the prestigious individual honour.

But Cotton is almost unbackable after recovering from a rib injury to average a career-high 28.6 points and 4.6 assists per game in another outstanding campaign.

Bryce Cotton dominated the 36ers on Friday night. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 32-year-old guard has scored 40 or more points six times this season - the first player to do so since Gaze in 1993.

"He's MVP. He's in another stratosphere at the moment," Cairns Taipans coach Adam Forde said.

"And that's not to diminish the work of some other candidates.

"I mentioned Matt Hurt a couple of weeks ago, KD (Davis) at Adelaide has been really good, but statistically Bryce has been on another level."

Adelaide coach Mike Wells also showered Cotton with praise, last week likening the Perth superstar to Michael Jordan.

Cotton - who won the Andrew Gaze Trophy in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2024 - is taking it all in his stride ahead of another finals series with the Wildcats.

"I never count my chickens before they hatch, but it's an honour to be in this conversation again," he said.

"I feel that me and Kendric (Davis) have had historic seasons together, and I think some of the numbers that we've put up the NBL hasn't seen this in the 40-minute era and for a long time.

"With us competing it's been great and this is the most talented era the league's ever seen, so I always thrive competing against the league's best."

Cotton, a three-time NBL champion and two-time grand final MVP, also shapes as the key figure in Perth's opening post-season game against South East Melbourne (SEM) on Tuesday night.

"He's probably going to be the MVP for a reason," Phoenix coach Josh King said.

"He's going to score points, he's going to take a lot of shots. The offence runs through him.

"He plays with a lot of confidence. He's a really good basketball player.

"But it's not just about him. He's got other teammates on the floor we've got to concentrate on too."

Cotton and his Wildcats teammates won't attend the annual awards ceremony in Melbourne on Monday night, opting to stay in Perth to prepare for the Phoenix clash.

Illawarra coach Justin Tatum is the likely winner of the Lindsay Gaze Trophy for coach of the year, having steered the Hawks to a top-of-the-ladder finish for the first time in club history.

Melbourne United's Shea Ili, Tasmania's Will Magnay and Illawarra's Wani Swaka Lo Buluk will battle it out for the title of best defensive player.

Cairns captain and NBA prospect Taran Armstrong is a top fancy for the next generation award, while Sydney's Kouat Noi is a leading nominee for best sixth man.

Ben Henshall (Perth), Owen Foxwell (SEM) and Tyrell Harrison (Brisbane) are finalists for most improved player.