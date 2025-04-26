The No. 1 pick went as expected, but the first round of the 2025 NFL draft had its share of intrigue. Expected first-round picks Shedeur Sanders and Will Johnson remain on the board, while a couple of late trades threw a curveball into what had been a mostly orderly draft night.

Now that the 32 first-round picks have been made, let's discuss everything that's happened -- the good picks, the overzealous reaches and the teams that perfectly filled their draft needs. NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates answered 13 of the biggest lingering questions. Which trades stood out? Did the QBs land in good situations? What are our biggest mock draft regrets? And which playmakers are locks for huge rookie seasons?

The last question takes a quick look ahead to Day 2, as the second round will get underway Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN App). But first, here's our instant reaction to Day 1.

Jump to a section:

Best pick | Most confusing | Biggest surprise

Best Sanders fit | Regrets from mock | Glaring need

Best trade | Improved contenders | Day 2 look

Who was the best pick of the night?