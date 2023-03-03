Each NFL team's offseason is filled with small moves and marginal personnel decisions. Sometimes, that series of small moves will build a winner. But a big, bold move always helps, dramatically improving talent at an important position or changing the overall direction of the franchise.

Football Outsiders' writers -- Cale Clinton (AFC East, NFC East), Robert Weintraub (AFC North), Rivers McCown (AFC South), Bryan Knowles (AFC West, NFC South), Mike Tanier (NFC North) and Vincent Verhei (NFC West) -- suggest a bold move for each team this offseason. Some of these are realistic, others are more far-fetched, but each would provide a significant change and improve a team's chances of winning future Super Bowls.

We may refer to Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric, which takes every play during the season and compares it to a baseline adjusted for situation and opponent. It is explained further here.

Moves are suggested for each team independently of the moves recommended for other teams, which is why you may see some veteran quarterbacks mentioned as trade targets for multiple franchises.

AFC EAST