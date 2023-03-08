We are just a couple of days away from the start of 2023 NFL free agency. Technically, it opens on March 15, although the negotiation window opens two days earlier. Not every team is active in free agency, but usually every team picks up at least one important veteran.

Who represents the best match for each of the 32 NFL teams?

Below, Football Outsiders suggest one important free agent signing for each team. We set a couple of rules for this exercise, though. We picked only one free agent for each team, and only one team for each free agent. We also didn't assign any player to return to his current team, even on the franchise tag. Not all of the top free agents are listed, as certainly some of these teams will sign multiple big-name free agents, but we only listed one for each franchise.

Let's start with Arizona and go through every team in alphabetical order:

CB James Bradberry

The Cardinals need a No. 1 cornerback; why not give them a player that new coach Jonathan Gannon knows how to use? Don't let one very high-profile penalty in the Super Bowl overshadow the outstanding year that Bradberry had in Gannon's Philadelphia defense. Among qualifying cornerbacks, he ranked first with just 4.2 yards allowed per target and second with a 68% success rate in coverage.