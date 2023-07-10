NFL training camps are fast approaching, which means it is again time for the league's true insiders to have their say. As part of ESPN's 2023 NFL season preview, we surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fourth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players have moved up or fallen off last year's lists.

By way of refresher, here's how our process works: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, along with dozens of interviews, research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. We had several ties, so we broke them with the help of additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2023. This is not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today? Check out who makes the list at every position on ESPN+

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: Off-ball linebackers (7/8), defensive tackles (7/9), edge rushers (7/10), cornerbacks (7/11), safeties (7/12), tight ends (7/13), running backs (7/14), offensive tackles (7/15), guards and centers (7/16), quarterbacks (7/17) and wide receivers (7/18).

Breaking down the top edge rushers into tiers reveals a few things ... and a new No. 1.

After several edge rushers in their 30s held down spots last year, 12-year vet Von Miller is the only recipient older than 30. This year's list features four stars jostling at the top, including a 24-year-old out of Dallas who's just getting started and an infusion of youth. Eight players from this year's top 10 are 28 or younger.

Pass-rusher remains a premium position that garners money and respect. Four of the top six rushers make between $23 million and $28 million annually, with Nick Bosa potentially reaching the $30-million plateau soon enough. Save quarterback and maybe wide receiver, no position comes with more cachet.

Let's look at some of the NFL's top game-wreckers as ranked by execs, coaches, scouts and players around the league.