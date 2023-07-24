JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars open the 2023 NFL season at the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium. It has only taken three years for the Jaguars to go from having arguably the worst roster in the league to being a division-winning playoff contender.

Only 14 players remain from the 2020 team that went 1-15, including two full-time starters (left tackle Cam Robinson and outside linebacker Josh Allen) and one part-time starter (defensive lineman Adam Gotsis). General manager Trent Baalke has put in work at the draft (specifically drafting QB Trevor Lawrence after the one-win season), in free agency and in the trade markets to put the Jaguars in position to be a consistent winner for the first time since the late 1990s. Along with second-year coach Doug Pederson, Baalke has put together a roster that will compete again for the AFC South division.

Here is the 53-man projection: