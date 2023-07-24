        <
          2023 Washington Commanders 53-man roster projection

          • John Keim, ESPN Staff WriterJul 24, 2023, 10:30 AM
          ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10 at FedEx Field.

          The Commanders' roster includes a group of defensive linemen that should rank among the NFL's best -- if defensive end Chase Young returns to his rookie form. They have not abandoned a desire to keep him longterm, but he must play better. Their defense could rank among the best, particularly if rookie first-round corner Emmanuel Forbes intercepts passes the way he did at Mississippi State.

          But there are questions about two key areas on offense: the line and quarterback, where Sam Howell enters camp as the starter. Another focal point: how new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy use his skill talent, namely Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson -- two playmakers.

          Here is the 53-man projection: