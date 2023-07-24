TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. It'll be their first season in three years without seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have insisted that this isn't a "rebuilding" year but a "reloading" one. And while many of the core pieces are still there, like wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David, this is a vastly different roster, with the potential for nine new starters from one year ago -- 10 if you count Tristan Wirfs moving to left tackle.

Here's the lineup projection: