Aaron Rodgers is under center, "Hard Knocks" is in town, Sauce Gardner could be the second coming of Darrelle Revis and Dalvin Cook is flirting with the green and white. The hype train has pulled into Florham Park, but the question remains: Is it just steam or are the New York Jets really Super Bowl contenders this season?

The answer is ... complicated. The Jets clearly have improved at key positions, and they found stars in Round 1 of last year's draft with cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson winning rookie of the year awards. But they also have a few question marks on the roster and play in a tough conference.

Let's make the case for both sides, and you can see where I stand in the end. We'll start with the cons:

Five reasons the Jets aren't Super Bowl contenders