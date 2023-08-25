        <
        >
          Philadelphia Eagles final 2023 projected roster

          • Tim McManus, ESPN Staff WriterAug 25, 2023, 03:10 AM
              Tim McManus covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2016 after covering the Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine's Birds 24/7, a site he helped create, since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @Tim_McManus.
          PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium.

          This is considered one of the best rosters in football, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and standouts at cornerback and along the offensive and defensive lines. The biggest questions are at safety and linebacker, with all four starters from last year exiting in free agency.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Eagles: