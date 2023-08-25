PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium.

This is considered one of the best rosters in football, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and standouts at cornerback and along the offensive and defensive lines. The biggest questions are at safety and linebacker, with all four starters from last year exiting in free agency.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Eagles: