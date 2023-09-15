Just as franchises have a clean slate for the 2023 NFL season, players do, too. Several have already made big statements to start the season.
After a strong Week 1 showing, can Mac Jones rebound from a down 2022 season and return to his 2021 form? Could stars such as Matthew Stafford, Joey Bosa and Odell Beckham Jr. be on track to have a big year after an injury-plagued season?
We asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick 32 bounce-back candidates for this season, explain what happened last season and what's in store in 2023. Each player mentioned has shown in the past he can play at a high level, and our list includes a few young players who were drafted high.
Let's start with a Buffalo Bills wide receiver expected to play a larger role in 2023.
Jump to:
ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
SEA | TB | TEN | WSH