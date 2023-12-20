        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL Week 16 latest buzz, upset picks, early offseason intel

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on X
          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on X
          Dec 20, 2023, 12:00 PM

          Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Let's look ahead to the offseason this week as the season winds down. What are we hearing on the now-open Chargers coaching and GM jobs? Which free agent quarterbacks could have sneaky big markets? And who might be this season's big-name player to get traded by the time free agency opens? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 16.

          Jump to a topic:
          Chargers vacancies | Free agent QBs
          Big-name players who could get traded
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          What are you hearing on potential candidates to land the now-open Chargers coaching and GM jobs?