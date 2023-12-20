Open Extended Reactions

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Let's look ahead to the offseason this week as the season winds down. What are we hearing on the now-open Chargers coaching and GM jobs? Which free agent quarterbacks could have sneaky big markets? And who might be this season's big-name player to get traded by the time free agency opens? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 16.

Jump to a topic:

Chargers vacancies | Free agent QBs

Big-name players who could get traded

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What are you hearing on potential candidates to land the now-open Chargers coaching and GM jobs?