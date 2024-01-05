Open Extended Reactions

There's only one weekend left of regular-season games in the 2023 NFL season, and 11 teams are still alive for five unclaimed playoff berths. The scenarios range from "must win" to "must win but also need some help" to "could actually still make it with a loss if things play out just right." A Week 18 victory would go a long way for all of the 11 teams, and five of them actually face "win-and-in" situations.

So we opted to map out how each team can get it done. Here is one big game-plan key to victory for all 11 franchises. We focused on personnel matchups, scheme advantages, coaching tendencies and what we see on the game tape. Additionally, clinching scenarios and chances to make the playoffs from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) are detailed below for each team, which are listed in the order they will play this weekend. We kick things off with three playoff hopefuls in action on Saturday.

What the Steelers need to do to win at the Ravens