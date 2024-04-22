Open Extended Reactions

On Monday afternoon, the New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick (No. 256) in this year's draft to the Denver Broncos for the Broncos' sixth-round selection this year (No. 203).

This marks the end of a tumultuous three-year run for Wilson in New York and gives him a fresh start with coach Sean Payton and the Broncos, who could use a long-term solution at quarterback after releasing Russell Wilson this past offseason. But can Zach Wilson provide that? Seth Walder dove into the deal and handed out grades for each team, factoring in on-field impact, overall value for each side, the salary cap situations, and the context of each team's short- and long-term outlooks. Plus, Matt Miller spun the trade forward to this week's draft and what it means for Denver. Let's get to it.

Grading the Broncos-Jets trade for Wilson