NFL training camp is the time for position battles, and no position gets more attention than quarterback. There might not be quite as many starting QB competitions this summer as we've seen in some previous years, but there are certainly still a few unsettled situations.

So with camps now in full swing, we wanted to check in on the spots where there's some question about who might start at quarterback in Week 1 and make some predictions based on what we're hearing around the league so far. Let's open with one brewing in Pittsburgh between two big-name signal-callers.

Candidates: Justin Fields, Russell Wilson