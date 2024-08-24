Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. -- The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

The start to the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles faced a speed bump during training camp when doctors diagnosed quarterback Justin Herbert with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. Herbert used a walking boot for the following two weeks before returning to practice after the team's second preseason game.

The Chargers have a new and inexperienced coterie of pass catchers and Herbert's time off could impact how quickly this team hits the ground running for its season opener.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection:

QUARTERBACK (2): Justin Herbert, Easton Stick