Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots open the 2024 regular season at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

Coming off a 4-13 season, the Patriots are transitioning to a new regime under executive director of player personnel Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, mixing a longer-range vision to develop younger players with a short-term goal to win now. That is most notable at quarterback, where No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is waiting in the wings behind veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Furthermore, there are holes in various spots on the roster and the Patriots are expected to be active on the waiver wire.

"Having a third claim spot is a good advantage, and we'll be aggressive I think," Wolf said.

Here is a 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACK (4): Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe, Joe Milton III