          New England Patriots' final 2024 projected roster

          Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire
          • Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff WriterAug 26, 2024, 03:20 AM
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. You can follow Reiss on Twitter at @MikeReiss.
          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots open the 2024 regular season at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

          Coming off a 4-13 season, the Patriots are transitioning to a new regime under executive director of player personnel Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, mixing a longer-range vision to develop younger players with a short-term goal to win now. That is most notable at quarterback, where No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is waiting in the wings behind veteran Jacoby Brissett.

          Furthermore, there are holes in various spots on the roster and the Patriots are expected to be active on the waiver wire.

          "Having a third claim spot is a good advantage, and we'll be aggressive I think," Wolf said.

          Here is a 53-man roster projection:

          QUARTERBACK (4): Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe, Joe Milton III