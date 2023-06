The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached an agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Oliver, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft, had one year left on his deal and is now tied to Buffalo for next five seasons.

Oliver played in a career-low 13 games last season and finished with 2.5 sacks and 34 tackles, including nine for a loss.