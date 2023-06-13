        <
          NFL mandatory minicamp Day 1: OBJ's debut, Diggs' absence

          OBJ happy with good health during camp (0:22)

          Odell Beckham Jr. talks how his body feels coming off a torn ACL. (0:22)

          • ESPN staffJun 13, 2023, 07:25 PM

          This week in the NFL is the busiest of the minicamp season as 21 teams are holding workouts. Last week, nine teams held minicamps, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Two teams, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, chose not to have mandatory minicamps.

          Here are some snapshots, many from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene at this week's activities, from Tuesday's minicamps:

          Top news of the day

          Coach says Stefon Diggs not at camp; agent says he is

          Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Diggs is not at the team's mandatory minicamp, but the wide receiver's agent had a different story. McDermott called Diggs' absence "very concerning" prior to Tuesday's minicamp practice. Diggs had missed voluntary workouts. But Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client is in Buffalo and has been there since Monday morning. He said Diggs took his physical, met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane the past two days and "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp."

          Devin White sits out Buccaneers practice but isn't a 'hold-in'

          The Buccaneers' Pro Bowl inside linebacker, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, did report for the start of Buccaneers' minicamp, and was present on the field Tuesday, but did not take part in practice. "No, it's not a hold-in," coach Todd Bowles said. "We'd like to see where he is physically. We don't feel like we need to put him out here right now until we test him, do everything. So, two or three days of camp is not going to help him that way."

          Chiefs DT Chris Jones absent from start of minicamp

          The defensive tackle was absent as the Kansas City Chiefs began a three-day minicamp that concludes their offseason practice. Attendance at the minicamp is mandatory for players under contract according to NFL rules. Jones, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, could be fined as much as $98,753 for missing the camp if he is not otherwise excused. The Chiefs did not make anyone available to speak to the situation.

          Texans will have open quarterback competition at camp

          Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday the team will have an open quarterback competition going into training camp between C.J Stroud and Davis Mills. "We'll see where their process goes in training camp and see as the competition continues," Ryans said after the first day of mandatory minicamp. "We'll see who separates themselves."

          Vikings' Justin Jefferson pledges to be at camp amid negotiations

          Jefferson re-joined his teammates on the practice field Tuesday morning. And a few hours later, the Minnesota Vikings' All-Pro wide receiver pledged to be with them when training camp opens in July -- whether or not he has agreed to a contract extension by then. "Will I be here?" Jefferson said. "Oh yeah. Yeah." Jefferson has two years remaining on a rookie contract that would pay him $2.4 million in 2023 and $19.7 million in 2024.

          Other news:

