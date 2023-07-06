FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have finally added another kicker to their roster, signing Brandon Aubrey, who spent the past two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

The Cowboys did not take a hard look at the veteran free agent market, which includes Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby, and last year's kicker, Brett Maher, was not inclined to re-sign with the team after putting up a franchise-record 137 points but struggling in the playoffs by missing five point-after attempts.

The Cowboys had their eyes on kickers in the NFL draft, but Jake Moody (third round, San Francisco 49ers) and Chad Ryland (fourth round, New England Patriots) went earlier than they were willing to select a kicker, so they turned to Aubrey. He will compete with Tristan Vizcaino for the kicking job during training camp that begins later this month in Oxnard, California.

Aubrey's path to the NFL is not a normal one, even though he grew up in Plano, Texas. He was a star soccer player, attended Notre Dame and was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS draft by Toronto FC.

He was selected by Birmingham in 2022 and in his first year in professional football was named an All-USFL kicker. In 2023, he made 14 of 15 field goal attempts and all 35 extra points for Birmingham.

The Cowboys are hoping to strike again in the USFL pool after having signed league MVP KaVontae Turpin last year and seeing him be named to the Pro Bowl as a returner.