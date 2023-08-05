JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley suffered an incident of atrial fibrillation earlier this week but is back on the practice field and is expected to be fine.

Coach Doug Pederson said Shatley reported an issue after Wednesday's practice and got immediate treatment. He was held out of Thursday's practice but was back in full uniform for Saturday's practice at EverBank Stadium. Pederson said he would be limited until he receives full medical clearance.

"Everything's calmed down," Pederson said. "From a health standpoint, he's good."

Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heartbeat caused by fast and irregular beats from the upper chambers of the heart, according to Johns Hopkins medicine's website.

Shatley started 12 games at left guard in 2022 and was working with the first-team offensive line in training camp. He's entering his 10th season, which makes him the longest-tenured Jaguar on the roster.