NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he will have assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams handle the head coach duties in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

"I think this is a great opportunity for him and for us and for everybody involved," Vrabel said on Monday. "Big T [Williams] will handle that and [defensive assistant] Clint McMillan will handle the defensive line. That will start on Friday."

Williams will handle in-game decisions. But Vrabel will still be with the team on the sideline. Vrabel complimented Williams for his ability to communicate with players on the team beyond his position group.

The Titans have seen a number of undrafted free agents such as defensive linemen Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, and Jayden Peevy earn spots in the rotation. Fourth-year defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has made it to two Pro Bowls under Williams' tutelage.

Williams joined the Titans as defensive line coach when Vrabel was hired in 2018. He was elevated to assistant head coach this summer. Williams has 26 years of coaching under his belt, including 12 in the NFL.