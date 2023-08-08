Tim Hasselbeck sounds off on the "terrible" job Bill Belichick and the Patriots' coaching staff did last season, and how the addition of Bill O'Brien will ensure a better year for Mac Jones. (1:04)

Why Tim Hasselbeck is confident Mac Jones will improve from last season (1:04)

The New England Patriots have agreed to sign pass-rusher Trey Flowers, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal marks a return to New England for Flowers, who spent his first three seasons with the Patriots before signing a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

Flowers, who turns 30 next week, had 21 sacks in his first four seasons with the Patriots. He also had 5.5 sacks in nine postseason games for the Patriots and won two Super Bowl rings with the franchise.

He appeared in four games with the Miami Dolphins last season. In seven NFL seasons, he has 31.5 sacks, 265 tackles and 10 forced fumbles with 4 recoveries.

Flowers' deal to return to New England was first reported by NFL Network.