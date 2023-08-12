BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns reserve linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pec in Friday's exhibition loss and will miss the season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Phillips, a former starter who finished last season on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury, suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Browns' 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders.

He will undergo surgery.

Phillips was battling for a roster spot behind Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki at inside linebacker.