          Source: Browns' Jacob Phillips to miss season with torn pec

          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterAug 12, 2023, 05:01 PM
          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns reserve linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pec in Friday's exhibition loss and will miss the season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

          Phillips, a former starter who finished last season on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury, suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Browns' 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders.

          He will undergo surgery.

          Phillips was battling for a roster spot behind Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki at inside linebacker.