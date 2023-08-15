Anthony Richardson speaks to reporters about the moment he was named starting quarterback of the Colts. (1:16)

Rookie Anthony Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback this season, coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday.

Richardson threw an interception in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but after the game, Steichen credited the rookie for his "great poise" and took the blame for the pick, saying, "we've got to do a better job communicating on that one."

Richardson faced numerous obstacles -- poor field position, penalties, a 28-yard missed field goal and a would-be 34-yard touchdown pass that was dropped -- but completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards. The interception on the Colts' first drive of the game was the most notable adversity Richardson faced, but his ability to keep his head in spite of it was impressive.

The interception came when the Bills sent a safety blitz off the right edge, leaving right tackle Blake Freeland with two rushers in his vicinity. Richardson and receiver Isaiah McKenzie were not on the same page on the required adjustment on such a blitz, leaving Richardson with few options. He forced a throw instead of taking a sack or throwing the ball out of bounds.

The Colts selected Richardson out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. He was the first quarterback selected in the first round by the Colts since Andrew Luck in 2012.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.