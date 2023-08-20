FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who hasn't played in the preseason since 2018, will make his New York Jets debut next Saturday against the New York Giants in the preseason finale, a source confirmed Sunday.

Rodgers, 39, has participated in every training-camp practice, but he watched from the sideline as backup Zach Wilson started the first three games. The four-time MVP will get a quick tune-up before the Jets face the Buffalo Bills in the Sept. 11 season opener on "Monday Night Football."

The decision isn't a surprise, as coach Robert Saleh indicated at the start of the preseason that playing Rodgers against the Giants was a possibility.

"I wouldn't mind playing in the preseason," Rodgers said recently. "I wouldn't mind if Robert said, 'Hey, we are going to go. Let's do it.'"

With the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers played in the preseason for the first 14 years of his career. His last appearance was a 2018 cameo in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played five snaps, completing two of four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

From 2019 to 2022, he didn't play at all.

The Jets will use the final game as a dress rehearsal, meaning most of the starters probably will play. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running backs Breece Hall and newly signed Dalvin Cook have yet to play in a game.

Hall, who underwent ACL surgery last October, has taken only a handful of practice reps since returning to practice last week. He's expected to be ready for Week 1. Cook, who agreed to terms last Monday, has yet to practice. On Wednesday, Cook said he'd be ready to go "within a few days," as he completes the final stage of rehab from February shoulder surgery.

The Jets also are awaiting the return of left tackle Duane Brown, who remains on the physically unable to perform list after offseason shoulder surgery. Brown will be re-evaluated this week, according to Saleh.

The offensive line has been an issue throughout camp. Presumably, guards Laken Tomlinson (leg) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), both of whom sat out Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be ready to go for the finale. Otherwise, it would be a questionable decision to put Rodgers behind a makeshift line.

The Jets have a history of bad quarterback luck when facing the Giants in the preseason. In 2013, Mark Sanchez suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. In 2003, Chad Pennington broke his left (non-throwing) hand and missed the first six regular-season games.

The New York Post first reported Rodgers' scheduled start.