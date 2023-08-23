The Get Up crew discusses the Kansas City Chiefs' reliance on Travis Kelce to make Patrick Mahomes and the offense go. (2:19)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive tackle Chris Jones indicated on social media that he's willing to continue his holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs until Week 8 and that until then he's willing to forfeit his weekly game check, in his case about $1.1 million dollars, because "I can afford it.''

Jones' replies to fans came in a thread posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday when he posted a photo of a sign that read, "If it's out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind also."

It's difficult to gauge whether Jones is serious about holding out until midseason, he's publicly posturing in his desire for a new contract or he's just engaging with fans.

Jones previously has acknowledged that he at times posts to social media for reaction and suggested not to take every post seriously.

The four-year, $80 million contract Jones signed with the Chiefs in 2020 has one season remaining. When Jones didn't report for the start of training camp, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the sides are "far apart" on reaching an agreement on a new contract.

Jones is subjected to a daily fine of $50,000 for his training camp absence, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players' association.

Multiple defensive tackles have signed massive contract extensions this offseason, including the New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence and Washington Commanders' Daron Payne, who each signed four-year, $90 million extensions. The Tennessee Titans signed Jeffery Simmons to a four-year, $94 million deal and the New York Jets signed Quinnen Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract.

After those deals, Jones' average annual salary of $20 million now ranks eighth among defensive tackles, according to the Roster Management System.

Jones tied his career high last season with 15.5 sacks, which ranked fourth in the league and No. 1 among interior pass-rushers. He was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career after second-team selections in 2018, 2020 and 2021.