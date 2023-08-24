Steve Sidwell, who was defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints for nine of his 21 NFL seasons, died Wednesday evening at the age of 78, the team announced Thursday.

Sidwell served as coordinator of the Saints' defense from 1986 to 1994 under coach Jim Mora. During that time, the Saints' "Dome Patrol" defense -- led by Hall of Fame linebackers Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills -- twice led the league in fewest points allowed (1991, '92) and pass defense (1992, '93) and once in run defense (1989) as New Orleans reached the playoffs for the first four times in franchise history.

"For nine years, Steve Sidwell played an integral role in the success of the New Orleans Saints and helped develop several of the franchise's greatest defensive players," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "The success of these teams and players continue to resonate with our organization and fan base to this day."

He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2004.

During Sidwell's tenure, seven of his players, including Jackson and Mills, garnered 18 Pro Bowl selections, with all four starting linebackers making it in 1992. Linebacker Pat Swilling led the NFL with 17 sacks in 1991, when he was named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Saints' 408 quarterback takedowns during Sidwell's nine seasons ranked third in the league. New Orleans' defenses also ranked in the top five in the NFL in net yards per game (three times) and run defense (four times), and they were in the NFL's top three in pass defense on three occasions.

After 16 seasons as a college coach at Colorado, UNLV and SMU, Sidwell entered the NFL ranks with the New England Patriots in 1982 and moved to the Indianapolis Colts in 1985 before joining Mora's staff with the Saints one year later.

He also served as defensive coordinator of the Houston Oilers (1995-96), Patriots (1997-99) and Seattle Seahawks (2000-02).

"My late husband Tom owned the team during Steve's entire tenure and had a great affinity for him both as a coach and as a person," Benson said in her statement. "In addition to being an outstanding coach, Steve was also a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Sidwell family, including his wife Kathleen and two sons, Brad and Scott."