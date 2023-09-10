The 2023 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Detroit Lions handing the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs a loss -- which means ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back.

Tune in on Monday night to watch Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and his new team -- the New York Jets.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

Our coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN from 6 to 8 p.m. ET live from Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There are four ways to watch the kickoff of Bills-Jets on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET). You can watch the traditional broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+, and for a third year "ManningCast," featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, is back on ESPN2.

If you are affected by the Disney-Spectrum blackout, you're still able to catch MNF on ABC and ESPN+. Refer to this guide on how to watch ESPN channels amid the Disney-Spectrum blackout.