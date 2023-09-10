BALTIMORE -- Even though Houston lost 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens, Texans players and coaches were impressed with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's poise and performance in his debut.

"7 was balling today," Texans wide receiver Nico Collins said postgame.

Stroud finished 28-for-43 for 242 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but despite the offense never getting in the end zone, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was pleased with what he saw from the No. 2 pick.

"First time out, C.J. was in a tough place to play, a tough opponent, a lot of things were stacked up against him," Ryans said. "But I thought he handled himself well."

Among the obstacles stacked against Stroud that Ryans was referring to was playing without three starters on the offensive line.

Left guard Kenyon Green, one of Houston's first-round picks in 2022, was placed on injured reserve following the final preseason game and is out for the season. Rookie center Juice Scruggs and right tackle Tytus Howard were placed on injured reserve after the final 53-man cut-down day. Both Scruggs and Howard are out of the first four games.

As a result, Stroud was sacked five times with a lost fumble, but he never allowed himself to lose his composure in the face of the numerous negative plays.

"It's part of my job. Honestly, I could've did better. Just answering the bell extra next drive, next play, just making more plays," Stroud said. "I always just think being negative isn't going to help. Just being the light on the team and being like a cool, calm, collected one can help a lot.

"That's my job of being the quarterback, keeping everybody even keel and try to go to the next play as best we can."

The Texans' offense was spotty throughout, as the unit finished with 268 total yards, went 0-for-2 in the red zone, 1-for-4 on fourth downs, and converted 38% of their third downs.

"Overall, offensively, we have to have a clean operation. It wasn't clean enough when we were on offense," Ryans said. "We wanted to have a clean procedure, and it wasn't. So we have things to clean up, things to fix, and a lot to learn from this game."