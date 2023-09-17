Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, is not expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Cooks, 29, suffered a slight MCL sprain in one knee during the 40-0 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. In his first season with the Cowboys (1-0), Cooks had two catches for 22 yards in his debut. He played 34 of 58 offensive snaps -- fourth most among Cowboys receivers and running backs.

Cooks did not practice last week, going through rehabilitation off to the side. On Wednesday, though, Cooks said he was fine, adding, "If I'm out there, there's no limitation."

Last season, his third with the Houston Texans, Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns. He missed four games in that season, though, including three because of a calf strain.

Cooks' absence will mean the Cowboys will have Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks, who was inactive last week, ready to go alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

After Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills just four snaps into his debut Monday night, New York (1-0) rallied for a 22-16 overtime win.