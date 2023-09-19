        <
          Lions place C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on IR

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNSep 19, 2023, 08:49 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          The Detroit Lions on Tuesday placed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge rusher James Houston on injured reserve.

          Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral during the 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

          Gardner-Johnson played 70 defensive snaps against Seattle, finishing with eight tackles and two stuffs.

          Gardner-Johnson signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal and was one of their biggest offseason additions to help the secondary, which was in dire need.

          Houston, who had eight sacks last season when he was a rookie, has an injury to his fibula.

          Both Gardner-Johnson and Houston will have to miss a minimum of four games after being placed on IR, although Gardner-Johnson's injury, if confirmed, could sideline him for the rest of the season.

          A plethora of injuries have hit the Lions. Running back David Montgomery (thigh), is listed as day-to-day after being carted off against the Seahawks and told reporters it could take a "couple weeks" for his injury to heal. Left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) missed Sunday's game, and right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) is expected to miss significant time.