CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bryce Young officially will be back as the starter for the Carolina Panthers when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday the top pick of the draft was trending toward returning from a right ankle injury that sidelined him for Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

There was no question on Friday after Young practiced full for the third straight day.

"I thought it was good,'' Reich said of Young's week. "Probably even better than I expected it to be. . . . Bryce will be our quarterback.''

Young could be without a key weapon. Leading rusher Miles Sanders was limited for the third day with a groin injury that has him listed as questionable for Sunday.

Reich, however, said he was optimistic Sanders could play.

The Panthers and Vikings are two of four 0-3 teams in the NFL. The other two, Denver and Chicago, play each other on Sunday.